Speaker will make responsible statement soon on doctorate controversy - Minister

December 10, 2024   12:45 pm

Speaker of the Parliament Asoka Ranwala will soon make a ‘responsible’ statement regarding the recent controversies related to his doctorate, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist during the Cabinet press conference held today (10), Dr. Jayatissa expressed that certain parties had even questioned about his own PhD as well.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Spokesman mentioned that the government will arrive at a decision regarding the matter after the Speaker reports on his qualifications to the relevant authorities.

“I will make a statement on what decision the government will take if the claims are true as well as if the claims are false”, he added.

Various reports were circulated on social media over the doctorate of Speaker Ashoka Ranwala recently, and the controversy was seen escalated, with the Sri Lanka Parliament website recently removing the title “Dr.” from his profile in the members’ directory.

