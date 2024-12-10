Illegally stored foreign liquor worth over Rs. 50 mln seized in Borella

A stock of illegally stored foreign liquor bottles worth over Rs. 50 million has been discovered during a raid conducted by the officers of the Excise Office in Gampaha.

The raid was carried out at a private institution in Borella following a complaint received by the Commissioner General of Excise.

During the raid, the Gampaha Excise officers discovered 173 bottles of foreign liquor stored in an illegal manner at the location in question.

Excise officials stated that a 35-year-old man from Colombo was arrested during the raid.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (10).