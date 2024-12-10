CAA launches special raids to enforce new price limits for rice

CAA launches special raids to enforce new price limits for rice

December 10, 2024   02:30 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that raids will be carried out from today (10) to identify the traders selling rice at prices higher than the maximum retail and wholesale price recently set by the government. 

CAA Chairman Hemantha Samarakoon stated that the decision was taken in accordance with the gazette notification issued yesterday (09), which specifies the new maximum retail and wholesale prices for rice. 

He emphasized that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating these new price regulations.

He also urged traders, producers, wholesalers, and consumers to adhere to the announced rice prices.

“If there is any irregularity or sale of rice at an excessive price, you can complain about it to the Consumer Affairs Authority via the hotline 1977. You can also complain to the Consumer Affairs Authority’s district offices and the head office,” CAA Chairman said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No liquor licenses were issued as bribes: Ex-President Ranil responds to allegations (English)

No liquor licenses were issued as bribes: Ex-President Ranil responds to allegations (English)

President vows to fully utilize his powers to tackle corruption in Sri Lanka (English)

President vows to fully utilize his powers to tackle corruption in Sri Lanka (English)

No bonuses for CEB employees this year (English)

No bonuses for CEB employees this year (English)

A criminal charge against ex-President Ranil? - Dullas writes to President (English)

A criminal charge against ex-President Ranil? - Dullas writes to President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week