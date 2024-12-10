CAA launches special raids to enforce new price limits for rice

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that raids will be carried out from today (10) to identify the traders selling rice at prices higher than the maximum retail and wholesale price recently set by the government.

CAA Chairman Hemantha Samarakoon stated that the decision was taken in accordance with the gazette notification issued yesterday (09), which specifies the new maximum retail and wholesale prices for rice.

He emphasized that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating these new price regulations.

He also urged traders, producers, wholesalers, and consumers to adhere to the announced rice prices.

“If there is any irregularity or sale of rice at an excessive price, you can complain about it to the Consumer Affairs Authority via the hotline 1977. You can also complain to the Consumer Affairs Authority’s district offices and the head office,” CAA Chairman said.