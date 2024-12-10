Eight suspects of Club Wasantha murder granted bail

Eight suspects, who were arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the murder of two persons including businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as ‘Club Wasantha’, have been granted bail by Homagama High Court today (10).

Accordingly, the 08 accused were ordered to be released under strict conditions, each on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bails, Ada Derana reporter said.

Furthermore, the Homagama High Court Judge, who imposed overseas travel bans on all eight suspects, also ordered them to hand over their passports to the court and to appear before the Athurugiriya Police Station on every Sunday.

Police had arrested 18 individuals including a woman and a former Western Provincial Councillor, in connection with the shooting incident.

The shocking shooting incident had occurred during the opening ceremony of a tattoo and piercing studio near the Clock Tower in Athurugiriya on July 08.

Six people were rushed to the hospital following the incident. Police later confirmed that 55-year-old businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, popularly known as “Club Wasantha,” and a 38-year-old male had succumbed to their injuries.

Popular singer K. Sujeewa and Wasantha’s wife were reported to be among the four injured persons.

In the course of the investigation, the police discovered the van used by the suspects in an abandoned land in Bulathsinhala area. Additionally, the car used by the suspects to carry out the shooting was found abandoned in Kaduwela.

However, the police earlier stated that all the main suspects including the two gunmen related to the case had already been taken into custody, and that further investigations were underway regarding the case since a ‘foreign involvement’ had been observed in connection to the incident with several individuals currently hiding overseas who were allegedly linked to international crime gangs or drug networks were suspected to have been involved in this murder.