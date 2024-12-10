Former CCD Director remanded

The former Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), ASP Neville Silva has been ordered to be remanded in custody until December 13 after he was produced before the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court today (10).

The former CCD Director was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday (09).

The CID had launched an investigation based on a complaint received claiming that ASP Silva had allegedly acted in a manner that was partial towards a complainant when investigating a case filed with the CCD in August 2023.

It has been confirmed that during this investigation, ASP Silva had aided and abetted in an incident of abduction and wrongful confinement.