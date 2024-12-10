Preliminary discussions at the ministerial level for the preparation of the 2025 Budget proposal have commenced under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

As part of this process, a discussion on budget proposals related to the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Education was held this morning (10) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the President’s Media Division said.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya who is also the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Training; Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Seneviratne; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena; and Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwawa, along with several senior officials from the respective ministries.