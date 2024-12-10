Four arrested during development officers protest granted bail

Four arrested during development officers protest granted bail

December 10, 2024   05:32 pm

The four protestors arrested during a tense situation in front of the Ministry of Education on December 02 have been granted bail by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

The four individuals were arrested after three police officers sustained injuries during a tense situation which had prevailed when the police attempted to disperse a protest march staged by the Development Officers in a manner that blocked the road for traffic in front of the Ministry of Education.

Later, the arrested protesters were ordered to be remanded until today (10) after they were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

The Development Officers engaged in the demonstration demanding that they be made permanent in the teaching service.

