The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, has expressed hope that the commitment expressed by the new government to protect human rights will be substantial and not merely a spectacle.

Speaking during the national commemoration of International Human Rights Day, Franche also expressed satisfaction with the government’s pledges regarding the protection of human rights.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) marked International Human Rights Day with a ceremony at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) today, under the theme, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.”

During the event, the HRCSL launched four publications.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, L.T.B. Dehideniya, shared the following details during the ceremony.

“Today, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka will officially launch these publications: