Sri Lankas new govt should deliver on promise to protect rights UN
December 10, 2024 08:59 pm
The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, has expressed hope that the commitment expressed by the new government to protect human rights will be substantial and not merely a spectacle.
Speaking during the national commemoration of International Human Rights Day, Franche also expressed satisfaction with the government’s pledges regarding the protection of human rights.
The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) marked International Human Rights Day with a ceremony at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) today, under the theme, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.”
During the event, the HRCSL launched four publications.
Accordingly, the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, L.T.B. Dehideniya, shared the following details during the ceremony.
“Today, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka will officially launch these publications:
- The Status of Manpower Workers: A Study of the Katunayake and Biyagama Free Trade Zones.
- General Guidelines and Recommendations No. 1 of 2024 on the Protection of Human Rights Defenders.
- The draft of the General Guidelines and Recommendations on Providing Employment for Persons with Disabilities and Disability-Friendly Work Environments.
- Selected Recommendations issued by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka in 2024.”