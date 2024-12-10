Speaker vows to respond to doctorate controversy at right time

Speaker vows to respond to doctorate controversy at right time

December 10, 2024   10:24 pm

A controversy has emerged regarding the doctorate allegedly held by the Speaker of Parliament Asoka Ranwala, with opposition parties demanding clarification on whether he genuinely holds a PhD. 

They have called on the government to clarify and dispel growing public suspicion surrounding the matter.

The Speaker reportedly used the title “Dr.” in his introductions prior to contesting the general elections. Following his election as Speaker, his name was listed as Dr. Asoka Ranwala on the official website of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

However, the issue gained attention when university professors and other individuals questioned on social media whether the Speaker’s doctorate was legally granted or recognized.

Adding to the speculation, doubts have been raised about the removal of the title “Dr.” from his name on the Parliament’s website.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Speaker Asoka Ranwala stated that he would address the allegations at the appropriate time.

