CEB purchased thermal power despite surplus hydro and coal reserves?

The Technical Engineers and Supervisors Association of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) allege that the state-owned electricity provider has procured electricity from private thermal power plants, even as reservoir levels associated with hydro-power plants are at their maximum as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

Speaking on the matter, the association’s Vice President, Nandana Udayakumara, called for an investigation into the decision, questioning whose interests are being served by such actions.

“We have had significant rainfall recently, sufficient to fill the reservoirs powering our hydro-power plants. Additionally, the Norochcholai coal power plant currently has sufficient coal stocks to operate at full capacity,” Udayakumara said.

He highlighted a discrepancy in operational data, noting, “Last week, the CEB’s records indicate that only two-thirds of the Norochcholai coal power plant was functioning. Furthermore, one of the units was operating at low capacity. Despite these conditions, electricity was still purchased from private thermal power plants.”

The association emphasized the questionable timing of the purchases, especially when hydro-power plants could operate at maximum capacity alongside the fully operational Norochcholai plant.

“In this situation, when hydro-power and Norochcholai are capable of meeting the demand, the decision to rely on thermal power plants raises serious concerns. For whose benefit was this electricity bought?” Udayakumara questioned.