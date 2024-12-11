House gutted in fire caused by oil lamp in Wadduwa

A fire has reportedly broken out at a house in the Pothupitiya area of Wadduwa, resulting in the complete destruction of the property, according to police.

Local residents have collaborated to douse the flames and bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to a neighboring house.

Police confirmed that no casualties were recorded in the incident.

Police suspect that the fire has been triggered by an oil lamp, which was lit as part of a religious ritual and placed before a small Buddha’s statue inside the house. It is suspected that the woman in the house in question had left the lamp unattended, and it may have fallen over, sparking the blaze.

However, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, while Wadduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.