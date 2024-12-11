Former MP Sivajilingam hospitalised

Former Member of Parliament M.K. Sivajilingam has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Colombo due to an illness, according to his relatives.

Sivajilingam, known as a maverick in Sri Lankan Tamil politics for many years, was elected to Parliament in 2004, representing the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

Recently, he was at the center of national attention following a controversial act of cutting a cake during the ‘Mahaviru’ (Maaveerar Naal) commemorations in the Northern Province.