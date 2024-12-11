Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that an unidentified fever is spreading in the Jaffna District, raising concerns among health authorities.

The health authorities have launched investigations to determine the nature of the disease, with preliminary tests underway to assess whether it is related to leptospirosis, commonly known as ‘rat fever’.

Dr. Kumudu Weerakoon of the Epidemiology Unit addressed the issue at a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau today (11). She explained that patients in the affected areas are presenting with fever and respiratory issues.

Health officials are collecting samples from these individuals to confirm the exact cause of the illness, Dr. Weerakoon added.

Leptospirosis continues to be a major health concern in Sri Lanka. In 2023, the country recorded over 9,000 cases of rat fever, resulting in nearly 200 deaths. Dr. Weerakoon revealed that the number of reported cases this year has already surpassed those recorded during the same period last year.

She emphasized that individuals engaged in occupations involving exposure to water and mud, such as paddy farming and mining, as well as those affected by floods, are particularly vulnerable to the disease.

Dr. Weerakoon highlighted the symptoms of leptospirosis, which include high fever, severe muscle pain, red eyes, vomiting, headache, body aches, blood in urine, and decreased urination. If untreated, the illness can cause significant damage to vital organs such as the kidneys, liver, and brain, and in severe cases, it can be fatal.

She stressed the importance of early detection and treatment to prevent complications and save lives.

To combat the spread of the disease, the Ministry of Health is providing free antibiotics to individuals at high risk, including those involved in water-related occupations. These antibiotics can be obtained from Public Health Inspectors attached to the relevant Medical Officer of Health offices, Dr. Weerakoon noted.

Dr. Weerakoon urged individuals experiencing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention, noting that timely intervention is critical to recovery.

During the recent heavy rainfall across the island due to the cyclone “Fengal” caused severe flooding in Jaffna after years, displacing thousands of individuals. The historic Nallur Temple, a significant cultural landmark in Jaffna, had also been inundated by the floods, while the A9 main road to Jaffna was also flooded at Omanthai.