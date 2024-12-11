Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella’s ban from playing any form of cricket has been significantly reduced from three years to three months.

Accordingly, this makes him eligible to play all forms of cricket effective from today (11).

After the consideration of an appeal made by Dickwella, the appeal panel has declared that as per the medical evidence it is clearly established that the player has consumed a substance of abuse out-of-competition and that it is unrelated to sports performance.

Accordingly, the panel has stated that therefore, they are of the view that the player Niroshan Dickwella’s 3 years ineligibility period imposed by the disciplinary panel, should be reduced to 3 months ineligibility period, commencing from 13 August 2024.

Furthermore, the panel has mentioned that this decision balances the player’s right to fair consideration with the principles of anti-doping, ensuring fairness while maintaining the integrity of sport.

The appeal panel which considered Dickwella’s appeal consisted of Retired Judge Upali Samaraweera, Prof. Asela Mendis and Attorney-at-Law Gimhana Jagodaarachchi.

Attorney-at-Law Suminda Perera with Senior Attorney-at-Law Ranil Prematilake appeared for Niroshan Dickwella.

On August 16, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that Dickwella was suspended from participating in all forms of cricket with immediate effect due to an alleged anti-doping violation.

Dickwella was found guilty of a doping violation during the recent Lanka Premiere League (LPL).

This had reportedly been revealed following a doping test conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency.