Tensions within NDF over National List MP appointment

Another dispute has emerged within the New Democratic Front (NDF) concerning the nomination of Faiszer Musthapha for a National List MP position with the coalition partners alleging that this decision has been made without consulting them.

When inquired by Ada Derana, former Parliamentarian Ramesh Pathirana stated that there was unanimous agreement to appoint former Minister Kanchana Wijesekera to the remaining National List MP position.

However, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), a key partner in the NDF, had proposed Faiszer Musthapha’s name for the position.

The NDF, which contested under the ‘gas cylinder’ symbol in the 2024 general elections, secured two National List seats.

The other National List MP seat had been filled by former minister Ravi Karunanayake of the UNP, also under somewhat controversial circumstances.

Accordingly, it had been proposed to name one member each from the ‘Podujana Eksath Nidahas Peramuna’ and the United National Party (UNP) for the two National List seats while the final decision on the matter was expected to be taken collectively by all parties in the alliance.

A proposal had also been put forward to nominate former Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, who contested the election from Matara District but was not elected, for the position of National List MP from the ‘Podujana Eksath Nidahas Peramuna’ faction while a decision was yet to be taken on the other seat.

However, despite this the name of Ravi Karunanayake had been sent to the Election Commission on November 18, in writing by the General Secretary of the NDF, Mrs. Sharmila Perera, nominating him for one of the National List MP seats of the New Democratic Front.

This move had come under intense backlash from wihitn the alliance with it also being reported that former President Wickremesinghe had informed the representatives of the New Democratic Front that Karunanayake’s name had been forwarded for the position of National List MP in an arbitrary manner without his consent and the approval of the other parties in the alliance.

A committee was later appointed to look into the matter.