The final decision of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) on the proposed electricity tariff revisions will be announced on 17 January 2025, the PUCSL announced.

Meanwhile, the PUCSL also said that the public consultation regarding the proposed tariff revision is scheduled to get underway from 17 December 2024.

Accordingly, the general public are allowed to submit their opinions regarding the matter virtually or in writing before January 08, 2024.

The relevant submissions can be forwarded to the PUCSL via;

Email – info@pucsl.gov.lk

WhatsApp – 076 4271030

Facebook – www.facebook.com/pucsl

Post – Public Consultation on electricity tariff, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, BOC Corporate Tower, Colombo 03

On December 06, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) submitted its electricity tariff revision proposal to the PUCSL, stating that the existing tariffs will continue further for the next six months.

Previously, it was proposed under the former government that electricity tariffs be revised four times annually. However, in 2023, tariff revisions were carried out three times, while two revisions were made this year. The current government has limited tariff revisions to twice a year.

The relevant proposal was expected to revise electricity tariffs for the first half of 2025, with implementation anticipated from the third week of January next year.