The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a person while in possession of a stock of narcotics in Kahathuduwa.

The Police said that the person was in possession of 05 kilograms of heroin, 1.6 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) and 800 pills of Ecstasy at the time of his arrest.

The street value of the seized drugs is believed to around Rs. 130 million, according to police.