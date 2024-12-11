Death toll rises as unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna

The death toll from the unidentified fever spreading in Jaffna has risen to five, according to the Jaffna Hospital Director Dr. T. Sathyamoorthy.

Speaking at a media briefing, Dr. Sathyamoorthy confirmed that the deceased, aged between 20 and 65, succumbed to the fever and respiratory complications. While the illness is suspected to be leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever, he stated that blood samples have been sent to Colombo for further testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Previously, three deaths were reported from this illness.

At a separate media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau today (11), Dr. Kumudu Weerakoon from the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health emphasized that detailed investigations are underway to identify the exact nature of the disease.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with measures being taken to contain the spread of the illness and provide necessary medical care to affected individuals.