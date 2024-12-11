CID ordered to develop program to reimburse Onmax DT depositors

December 11, 2024   04:42 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reported to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that a total of 2,017 complaints have been filed by depositors who claim to have been cheated out of their money after investing in ‘Onmax DT,’ a private firm alleged to have been operating a pyramid scheme.

According to the CID, the total estimated financial losses incurred by the complainants amounts to around Rs. 2.96 billion.

During a hearing before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (11), CID officials disclosed that a total of 865 new complaints have been received since the last hearing, and that additional complaints continue to be received.

Nine suspects, including the directors of Onmax DT, appeared before the court for the hearing. The CID further informed the court that three other suspects remain overseas, and open warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Investigations against the suspects are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the CID revealed that inquiries into two suspects have been completed and the excerpts of the investigations have been referred to the Attorney General.

Additionally, the CID officials informed the court that properties belonging to the suspected directors have been identified in foreign countries, including Australia, and investigations are being carried out in collaboration with the INTERPOL.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage instructed the CID to immediately develop a program to reimburse the depositors who suffered financial losses.

The court ordered the CID to present an update on the progress of the investigation at the next hearing, scheduled for February 5, 2025.

