20-year-old arrested with over 2kg of Ice

Police have arrested a suspect who was in the possession of 2 kilograms and 100 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) in the Wanathamulla area of the Borella police division today (11).

The arrest has been carried out based on a tip-off received by a group of officers attached to Borella Police.

The suspect who was taken into custody during the raid has been identified as a 20-year-old resident of Mulleriyawa, the police said.

Borella Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.