Pettah wholesale shops raided over inflated rice prices

December 11, 2024   05:24 pm

The officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) carried out a series of inspections at rice wholesale shops on Fifth Cross Street, Pettah, today (11). 

The operation followed complaints alleging unethical practices, including hoarding of rice stocks.

During the inspection, legal action has been taken against a shop found selling rice at inflated prices, violating consumer protection laws.

Further investigations have been initiated into other violations, including the failure to display price tags and the sale of expired rice.

