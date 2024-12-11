Gazette issued declaring Faiszer Musthapha as National List MP

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has issued a Gazette notification confirming that Faiszer Musthapha has been elected as a Member of Parliament through the National List of the New Democratic Front (NDF), which contested the 2024 General Election under the ‘Gas Cylinder’ symbol.

On Tuesday (10), it was reported that the New Democratic Front (NDF) has nominated Musthapha for the remaining National List seat out of the two won by the party in Parliament.

However, a dispute has emerged within the New Democratic Front (NDF) concerning the nomination of Faiszer Musthapha for a National List MP position with the coalition partners alleging that this decision has been made without consulting them.

The NDF, which contested under the ‘gas cylinder’ symbol in the 2024 general elections, secured two National List seats.

The other National List MP seat had been filled by former minister Ravi Karunanayake of the UNP, also under somewhat controversial circumstances.