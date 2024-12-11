Gazette issued declaring Faiszer Musthapha as National List MP

Gazette issued declaring Faiszer Musthapha as National List MP

December 11, 2024   05:25 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has issued a Gazette notification confirming that Faiszer Musthapha has been elected as a Member of Parliament through the National List of the New Democratic Front (NDF), which contested the 2024 General Election under the ‘Gas Cylinder’ symbol.

On Tuesday (10), it was reported that the New Democratic Front (NDF) has nominated Musthapha for the remaining National List seat out of the two won by the party in Parliament.

However, a dispute has emerged within the New Democratic Front (NDF) concerning the nomination of Faiszer Musthapha for a National List MP position with the coalition partners alleging that this decision has been made without consulting them.

The NDF, which contested under the ‘gas cylinder’ symbol in the 2024 general elections, secured two National List seats. 

The other National List MP seat had been filled by former minister Ravi Karunanayake of the UNP, also under somewhat controversial circumstances.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana awarded 'Service Brand of the Year 2024' at 'SLIM Brand Excellence 2024' Awards (English)

TV Derana awarded 'Service Brand of the Year 2024' at 'SLIM Brand Excellence 2024' Awards (English)

US sanctions Kapila Chandrasena and Udayanga Weeratunga over corruption (English)

US sanctions Kapila Chandrasena and Udayanga Weeratunga over corruption (English)

Sri Lanka receives China's fabric grant for 2025 school uniforms (English)

Sri Lanka receives China's fabric grant for 2025 school uniforms (English)

ADB approves USD 30 million financing facility for Sri Lanka's CEB (English)

ADB approves USD 30 million financing facility for Sri Lanka's CEB (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm