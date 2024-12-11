Four Sri Lankans arrested near Rameswaram

Four Sri Lankan natives who were allegedly wandering near Thanneeroottru seashore area at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, India on Tuesday (December 10, 2024) night were arrested by Thangachimadam police.

According to police, the four arrested, C. Sekar alias Rajmohan (39), R. Kokilavani (44), R. Sasi Kumar (28), M. Nagaraj (68), were found with bags near the seashore and further investigation revealed that they had plans of travelling to Sri Lanka illegally via sea.

While Ms. Kokilavani and Mr. Sasi Kumar were residing in Mandapam camp, Mr. Sekar whose passport has expired now came to India using passport in 2019 and Mr. Nagaraj came to India before three months in a boat.

Police, said, Mr. Sekar was found to be from Vellore refuge camp.

They were arrested under sections of Foreigners Act 1946 and Passport Act 1947.



Source: The Hindu

— Agencies