Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

December 12, 2024   08:55 am

The Meteorology Department says the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards slowly, towards the Tamil Nadu coast close to Northern Sri Lanka during the next 24 hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Western provinces. Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

