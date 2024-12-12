10-yr-old girl dies, 3 injured in accident on Expressway

Three individuals from the same family have been injured and a young girl has died in a fatal accident that occurred near the Pinnaduwa interchange on the Southern Expressway.

The police said the incident had occurred last night (11).

The driver of the car, travelling from Kottawa towards Palatuwa, is said to have fallen asleep at the wheel causing the vehicle to crash into the back of a lorry travelling in the same direction between 100 L and 100.1 L on the Southern Expressway.

A mother, father and their two daughters who were travelling in the car were seriously injured in the accident and were admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

One girl who was injured from the incident has succumbed to her injuries upon admission to the hospital.

The deceased girl is a 10-year-old resident in the Nupe area of Matara.

The body is currently placed in the Karapitiya Hospital morgue for the post-mortem examination and Imaduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.