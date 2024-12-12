10-yr-old girl dies, 3 injured in accident on Expressway

10-yr-old girl dies, 3 injured in accident on Expressway

December 12, 2024   10:07 am

Three individuals from the same family have been injured and a young girl has died in a fatal accident that occurred near the Pinnaduwa interchange on the Southern Expressway.

The police said the incident had occurred last night (11).

The driver of the car, travelling from Kottawa towards Palatuwa, is said to have fallen asleep at the wheel causing the vehicle to crash into the back of a lorry travelling in the same direction between 100 L and 100.1 L on the Southern Expressway.

A mother, father and their two daughters who were travelling in the car were seriously injured in the accident and were admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

One girl who was injured from the incident has succumbed to her injuries upon admission to the hospital.

The deceased girl is a 10-year-old resident in the Nupe area of Matara.

The body is currently placed in the Karapitiya Hospital morgue for the post-mortem examination and Imaduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana awarded 'Service Brand of the Year 2024' at 'SLIM Brand Excellence 2024' Awards (English)

TV Derana awarded 'Service Brand of the Year 2024' at 'SLIM Brand Excellence 2024' Awards (English)