Imported rice stocks released to market

Stocks of rice imported by private importers have been released into the market.

It is reported that the first consig of rice, which arrived in the country yesterday (11), has been cleared by Customs.

On December 03, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal to allow the import of rice without import control permits until 20 December 2024, in view of the current shortage of several rice varieties in the local markets.

Accordingly, importers have begun importing rice and it is reported that 75,000 kg of rice were released from customs yesterday.

It is stated that a stock of Samba and White Raw rice has been imported from India.

The Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association stated that more rice shipments are expected to arrive in the island today (12) and tomorrow (13).

Meanwhile, Lanka Sathosa Chairman Dr. Samitha Perera says that the country’s rice shortage will be resolved with the arrival of imported rice in the market.

Samitha Perera expressed these views while joining a program on “TV Derana” last night.

Entrepreneur Chandralal Gunasekera, who also participated in the program, highlighted that supplying rice to his shops has become a serious problem.