Imported rice stocks released to market

Imported rice stocks released to market

December 12, 2024   10:36 am

Stocks of rice imported by private importers have been released into the market.

It is reported that the first consig of rice, which arrived in the country yesterday (11), has been cleared by Customs.

On December 03, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal to allow the import of rice without import control permits until 20 December 2024, in view of the current shortage of several rice varieties in the local markets.

Accordingly, importers have begun importing rice and it is reported that 75,000 kg of rice were released from customs yesterday.

It is stated that a stock of Samba and White Raw rice has been imported from India.

The Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association stated that more rice shipments are expected to arrive in the island today (12) and tomorrow (13).

Meanwhile, Lanka Sathosa Chairman Dr. Samitha Perera says that the country’s rice shortage will be resolved with the arrival of imported rice in the market.

Samitha Perera expressed these views while joining a program on “TV Derana” last night.

Entrepreneur Chandralal Gunasekera, who also participated in the program, highlighted that supplying rice to his shops has become a serious problem.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm