Govt. decides on compensation for farmers for crop damage

December 12, 2024   11:24 am

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Namal Karunaratne, says that necessary steps will be taken to provide full compensation of Rs. 100,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops were destroyed due to recent adverse weather conditions.

Speaking to the media, he said that farmers have also been provided with the opportunity to seek assistance from local government bodies to prepare their land for cultivation.

“The extent of the farmland affected by the disaster and the number of affected farming families is currently being assessed. Accordingly, the government is committed to providing farmers with full compensation of Rs. 100,000 per hectare for the damaged farmland. As the government, we will fulfill that duty and responsibility,” he added.

Namal Karunaratne further highlighted that paddy fields are covered with a layer of sand, ranging from one to two feet high and that machines will be needed to clear the fields and the restoration of the farmlands will be coordinated with various government institutions in the affected areas.

The Deputy Minister further stated that officials have been instructed to act with understanding and have been informed to not strictly follow existing circulars while preparing the farmland.

