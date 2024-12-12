Woman arrested for soliciting Rs. 350,000 bribe

December 12, 2024   03:02 pm

A woman from Thalathuoya has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 350,000.

She was arrested at the parking lot located in front of the Bogambara Stadium in Kandy following a complaint lodged by a resident of Gonahena in Kadawatha.

The woman, acting as an intermediary, had accepted a bribe of Rs 350,000 to facilitate the required government procedures for the complainant to obtain a land ‘Kirimatiyawatta’ in the Pathahewaheta Divisional Secretariat Division of the Kandy District, through the Land Reform Commission in order to use it for cultivation.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court.

