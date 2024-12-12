440 MT of rice imported by private sector since Dec. 9

Sri Lanka Customs said that the private sector has imported 440 metric tonnes of rice from India since December 09, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association says that if the Customs Duty on imported rice is reduced by Rs. 15, it would be possible to sell rice at the maximum retail price.

Accordingly, the association’s media spokesperson, Nihal Seneviratne, told reports today that importers can supply imported Nadu Rice for around Rs. 220 per kilogram.

Additionally, Seneviratne explained that the distribution network will incur a cost of between 8% and 10% per kilogram once the rice reaches the wholesale market.