440 MT of rice imported by private sector since Dec. 9

440 MT of rice imported by private sector since Dec. 9

December 12, 2024   04:59 pm

Sri Lanka Customs said that the private sector has imported 440 metric tonnes of rice from India since December 09, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association says that if the Customs Duty on imported rice is reduced by Rs. 15, it would be possible to sell rice at the maximum retail price.

Accordingly, the association’s media spokesperson, Nihal Seneviratne, told reports today that importers can supply imported Nadu Rice for around Rs. 220 per kilogram.

Additionally, Seneviratne explained that the distribution network will incur a cost of between 8% and 10% per kilogram once the rice reaches the wholesale market.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Historic Kandyan Kings' Palace reopens following US-funded restoration (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Unidentified fever spreads in Jaffna (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

Faiszer Musthapha to be appointed NDF National List MP (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm