Sri Lanka receives 55,000 MT of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme

A donation of 55,000 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer, also known as ‘Bandi Pohora,’ has been handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka today (12) under the World Food Programme (WFP).

The event was attended by ministers, including the Minister of Agriculture, K.D. Lalkantha, the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, and other officials.

The consignment of fertilizers, produced by Russia’s Uralchem Group, aim to support Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector.

Based on the priority list prepared by the Department of Agrarian Development, around 30,000 metric tonnes of the donated fertilizer stock are to be distributed free of charge to farmers who have already commenced paddy cultivation.

Furthermore, it has also been decided to allocate the remaining amount of fertilizer for coconut cultivation.