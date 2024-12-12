Sri Lanka receives 55,000 MT of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 MT of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme

December 12, 2024   09:27 pm

A donation of 55,000 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer, also known as ‘Bandi Pohora,’ has been handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka today (12) under the World Food Programme (WFP).

The event was attended by ministers, including the Minister of Agriculture, K.D. Lalkantha, the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan, and other officials.

The consignment of fertilizers, produced by Russia’s Uralchem Group, aim to support Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector.

Based on the priority list prepared by the Department of Agrarian Development, around 30,000 metric tonnes of the donated fertilizer stock are to be distributed free of charge to farmers who have already commenced paddy cultivation.

Furthermore, it has also been decided to allocate the remaining amount of fertilizer for coconut cultivation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)

Govt intervention and policies crucial for success in digitization  Dr. Bandula Wijay (English)