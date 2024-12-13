Public urges to cooperate with ongoing population and housing census

The District Secretary for Colombo, Prasanna Ginige, says that the population and housing census is underway across the island and urges the public to cooperate with the officials visiting homes by providing the required information.

Accordingly, he further requested the public to assist the officers who arrive with the Divisional Secretary’s signature and an official Identity Card.

Additionally, the District Secretary for Colombo requested that the public provide an emergency contact number to the officers in cases where residents are not at home and to arrange a convenient time for them to return.

“It is also important to note that we will ensure that the relevant personal information you provide does not fall into the hands of any other external party,” he added.