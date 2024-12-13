Public urges to cooperate with ongoing population and housing census

Public urges to cooperate with ongoing population and housing census

December 13, 2024   08:20 am

The District Secretary for Colombo, Prasanna Ginige, says that the population and housing census is underway across the island and urges the public to cooperate with the officials visiting homes by providing the required information.

Accordingly, he further requested the public to assist the officers who arrive with the Divisional Secretary’s signature and an official Identity Card.

Additionally, the District Secretary for Colombo requested that the public  provide an emergency contact number to the officers in cases where residents are not at home and to arrange a convenient time for them to return.

“It is also important to note that we will ensure that the relevant personal information you provide does not fall into the hands of any other external party,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors

Court directs CID to develop programme to reimburse 'Onmax DT' depositors