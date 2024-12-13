High-level US delegation concludes successful visit to Sri Lanka

U.S. Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State, Ambassador Donald Lu, along with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Robert Kaproth, and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Anjali Kaur, recently concluded a successful visit to Sri Lanka.

During their visit, they engaged in high-level discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath from 6 to 7 December 2024, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that, the visit underscored the deepening diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the United States, highlighting a shared commitment to regional peace, economic cooperation, and democratic development.



The delegation met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, ongoing anti-corruption initiatives, and efforts to strengthen governance and democratic institutions.

President Dissanayake also outlined his vision for uplifting rural living standards and enhancing the quality of the public sector, the statement said.



The delegation also held a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on 06 December 2024, where they engaged in detailed discussions on economic recovery and education reforms.



Furthermore, the delegation conducted fruitful discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath on issues related to regional security, human rights, and multilateral cooperation.

The Minister briefed the delegation of the third review under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and assured Sri Lanka’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with all countries while maintaining a peaceful Indian Ocean region, it added.

He also commended the U.S. for its continued support extended to Sri Lanka. Deputy Assistant Administrator Kaur expressed the U.S.’s keen interest in tailoring future USAID projects to suit the priorities of the Sri Lankan government.



This visit serves as a testament to the deepening relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States, with both countries committed to fostering stronger ties in the years ahead across various sectors of mutual interest, it said.