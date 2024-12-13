Govt. aims to complete Colombo Ports ECT Project by June 2025

December 13, 2024   09:42 am

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake says that several new projects will be initiated to enhance the transportation of goods by rail.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials from the Department of Railways and trade union representatives at the Railway Headquarters, he stated that an immediate solution would be provided to address the ongoing staff shortages within the department.

Meanwhile, Minister Bimal Ratnayake said that attention has been focused on preventing train delays and train defects, and budget proposals have already been submitted to improve the railway services.

He made this statement after taking part in an observation tour of the Maradana Railway Station.

Furthermore, after conducting a special observation tour of the Colombo Port yesterday (12), Minister Bimal Ratnayake, speaking to the media, said that the government’s primary objective is to complete the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) of the port by June 30, 2025.

