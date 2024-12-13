FIB probes presidential candidates who failed to submit expense reports

The Fraud Investigation Bureau (FIB) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (13) that it has initiated an investigation into several candidates that contested the last Presidential Election and their representatives who have failed to submit proper expense reports as mandated under the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act.

The FIB today presented facts before the court in relation to seven complaints filed by the Election Commission regarding non-compliance with the Election Expenditure Act.

During the court session, FIB officials explained that, under the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act No. 03 of 2023, all candidates and their representatives were required to submit detailed reports on their election-related expenses to the Election Commission by October 13.

However, the FIB revealed that some candidates and their representatives are yet to submit the required reports, which constitutes a violation of the law.

The officials informed the court that investigations have commenced based on the complaints made by the Election Commission and requested the court to set a date to report on the progress of the investigations.

Accordingly, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered the FIB to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a progress report on March 14, 2025.