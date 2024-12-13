The Canadian Government has expressed its strong commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s initiatives to combat corruption and fraud, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

This assurance was conveyed by Eric Walsh, the High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, during a meeting with the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (12).

High Commissioner Walsh emphasized Canada’s readiness to share its expertise and experiences in preventing corruption and fraud, offering technical and strategic support to help Sri Lanka achieve its anti-corruption objectives, the PMD said.

Addressing Sri Lanka’s economic challenges, High Commissioner Walsh highlighted the impact of the country’s political culture on its economic downturn. He commended the current government’s efforts to reform this culture, marking a significant step toward sustainable development and improved governance.

The discussion reflects Canada’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s governance and reform agenda, reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations, it said.

Mr. Patrick Pickering, Second Secretary (Political) of the Embassy of Canada in Sri Lanka, was also present at the meeting.

--PMD