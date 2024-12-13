Indian team owner arrested over Lanka T10 match-fixing scandal remanded

Indian team owner arrested over Lanka T10 match-fixing scandal remanded

December 13, 2024   12:46 pm

The Indian owner of the ‘Galle Marvels’ team in the Lanka T10 Super League, who was arrested yesterday (12) over match-fixing allegations, has been remanded until December 16 after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (13).

The Indian national, Prem Thakur, who owns a franchise in the tournament, was taken into custody by Sri Lanka Police on Thursday in Kandy’s Pallekele stadium, where the league is taking place. 

Police confirmed that he is the owner of the ‘Galle Marvels’ team, one of the six competing teams.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint by a West Indies player on his team, who refused Thakur’s match-fixing request.

