Members appointed to Port City Economic Commission

December 13, 2024   02:44 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has officially appointed members to the Port City Economic Commission, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The official letters of appointment were handed over to the members by the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (13). 

Accordingly, Harsha Amarasekera, President’s Counsel, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Port City Economic Commission. 

The other appointed members are Damien Amal Cabraal, Mohan Ray Abeywardena, Sanjaya Kulatunga, and Dr. Harsha Subasinghe.

--PMD

 

