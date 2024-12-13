Six including elderly couple arrested with drugs worth around Rs. 40 mln

December 13, 2024   03:58 pm

Kahathuduwa Police have arrested six individuals, including an elderly couple, with a stock of narcotics worth around Rs. 40 million.

Around 1.5 kilograms of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine), 835 grams of heroin and a three-wheeler have been seized by the police along with the arrested suspects.

A team of Kahathuduwa Police officers had searched the suspicious three-wheeler carrying three persons and discovered 5,140 milligrams of ‘Ice’ in the possession of one of them.

Following these arrests and based on information from one of the suspects’ phones, a raid was conducted at a residence on 16th Lane in the Moonamale Watta area of Kiriwaththuduwa.

During the raid, the elderly couple residing in the house had unleashed a dog that had been inside the house on the police officers.

Meanwhile, another individual had attempted to escape through the back door of the house while carrying a parcel but was arrested while upon searching the parcel, heroin and ‘Ice’ drugs were found inside, Police said.

During questioning, the arrested suspect had revealed that the house belonged to his uncle who is a three-wheeler driver from Colombo and he has also mentioned that he works in Colombo and is a resident of the Kirulapone area, having visited the house a few days prior.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be interrogated further under a two-day detention order.

