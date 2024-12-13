Former CCD Director further remanded

December 13, 2024   04:13 pm

Former Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) Director, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nevil Silva, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been further remanded until December 20 by the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested at the Police Field Force Headquarters by the CID on December 9 and was produced before court on December 10.

The CID launched an investigation based on a complaint that ASP Silva had allegedly acted in a biased manner toward a complainant when investigating a case filed with the CCD in August 2023.

It has been confirmed that during the investigation, ASP Silva had aided and abetted in an incident of abduction and wrongful confinement.

