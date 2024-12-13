President Dissanayake to visit India on Sunday

December 13, 2024   04:31 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake a state visit to India from 15 to 17 December 2024 at the invitation of the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the foreign ministry confirmed today. 

This is the first overseas visit undertaken by the President after his assumption of office.
 
During the visit, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet the Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest.
 
The visit will further advance and consolidate the long-standing relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism said in a statement.

