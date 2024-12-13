Shots fired at residence of Konda Ranji

Two unidentified individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle have reportedly opened fire at a three-storey house located on Veedi Mawatha in Kandana.

During the shooting incident, several bullets had also hit nearby houses while it is reported that a T-56 assault rifle had been used to carry out the shooting.

The gunmen had targeted a residence belonging to Ranjith Kumara, also known as ‘Kandane Konda Ranji’, Ada Derana reporter said.

It is said that the individual known as ‘Konda Ranji’ had travelled to Dubai along with his wife and three children, more than two years ago.

He had been out on bail after being in remand custody over charges including possession of a firearm, drug racketeering and cattle theft.