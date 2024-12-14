Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

December 14, 2024   07:56 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night. 

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Showers can occur at some places of the coastal areas in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

