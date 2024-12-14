CAA continues raids on rice traders across the island

CAA continues raids on rice traders across the island

December 14, 2024   08:20 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced that raids are continuing across the island to monitor rice traders and stocks.

CAA Director, Asela Bandara stated that approximately 75 raids were carried out across the country yesterday (14). He further mentioned that officers have been instructed to carry out such operations on the coming weekends and public holidays as well.

Bandara added that with the arrival of imported rice stocks in the market, rice prices are dropping, and paddy prices are also reported to be decreasing in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation has taken measures to import 52,000 metric tons of ‘Nadu’ rice. The first consignment, consisting of 5,200 metric tons, is expected to arrive in the country on December 19.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm