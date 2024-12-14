CAA continues raids on rice traders across the island

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced that raids are continuing across the island to monitor rice traders and stocks.

CAA Director, Asela Bandara stated that approximately 75 raids were carried out across the country yesterday (14). He further mentioned that officers have been instructed to carry out such operations on the coming weekends and public holidays as well.

Bandara added that with the arrival of imported rice stocks in the market, rice prices are dropping, and paddy prices are also reported to be decreasing in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation has taken measures to import 52,000 metric tons of ‘Nadu’ rice. The first consignment, consisting of 5,200 metric tons, is expected to arrive in the country on December 19.