Sri Lanka records nearly 1.9 million tourist arrivals in 2024

Sri Lanka records nearly 1.9 million tourist arrivals in 2024

December 14, 2024   08:48 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that nearly 1.9 million tourists have visited the island so far this year.

SLTDA Chairman Buddhika Hewawasam stated that over 90,000 tourists have arrived so far in December alone. He also expressed confidence that the SLTDA expects 250,000 more tourists to visit by the end of the month.

Hewawasam added that the SLTDA is aiming to reach a target of 2.2 million tourist arrivals by the end of 2024. If this target is achieved, it will mark the first time since 2018 that Sri Lanka has surpassed the two million tourist arrivals milestone.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm