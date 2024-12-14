Sri Lanka records nearly 1.9 million tourist arrivals in 2024

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that nearly 1.9 million tourists have visited the island so far this year.

SLTDA Chairman Buddhika Hewawasam stated that over 90,000 tourists have arrived so far in December alone. He also expressed confidence that the SLTDA expects 250,000 more tourists to visit by the end of the month.

Hewawasam added that the SLTDA is aiming to reach a target of 2.2 million tourist arrivals by the end of 2024. If this target is achieved, it will mark the first time since 2018 that Sri Lanka has surpassed the two million tourist arrivals milestone.