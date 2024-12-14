Political observers have stated that the appointment of a new Speaker to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Asoka Ranwala should likely take place on December 17.

Parliament is scheduled to convene on December 17, and it is expected that the relevant nominations for the appointment of a new Speaker will be submitted on that day.

Meanwhile, Prof. Prathiba Mahanamahewa commented that this is the first time in the history of Sri Lanka’s Parliament that a Speaker has resigned.

He explained that the resignation notice can be submitted by the Speaker to either the Secretary General of Parliament or the President.

Once the President receives the resignation letter, the President can make a decision regarding its acceptance.

If the President accepts the Speaker’s resignation, a new Speaker must be elected by Parliament. This appointment can be made through a vote or nomination, in accordance with ordinary law, Prof. Mahanamahewa added.