Landslide early warnings issued for several areas

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

A senior geologist at the NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, stated that the warnings will be in effect until 6.00 p.m. today (Dec. 14).

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning has been issued for Haputale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla district.

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued for the following areas: