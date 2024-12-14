Landslide early warnings issued for several areas

Landslide early warnings issued for several areas

December 14, 2024   10:34 am

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

A senior geologist at the NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, stated that the warnings will be in effect until 6.00 p.m. today (Dec. 14).

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning has been issued for Haputale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla district.

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued for the following areas: 

  • Badulla– Ella, Passara, Hali Ela DSDs and surrounding areas
  • Kandy – Medadumbara DSDs and surrounding areas.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

Sri Lanka receives 55,000 metric tonnes of MOP fertilizer under World Food Programme (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)

SJB announces its National List MPs (English)