Landslide early warnings issued for several areas
December 14, 2024 10:34 am
The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for multiple areas in several districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.
A senior geologist at the NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, stated that the warnings will be in effect until 6.00 p.m. today (Dec. 14).
Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning has been issued for Haputale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla district.
Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued for the following areas:
- Badulla– Ella, Passara, Hali Ela DSDs and surrounding areas
- Kandy – Medadumbara DSDs and surrounding areas.