Suspect arrested with stock of commercial explosives in Punewa
December 14, 2024 11:04 am
A person has been arrested by the police while in possession of a stock of commercial explosives.
According to police, a group of officers searched a suspicious individual near the Punewa Junction in the Punewa Police Division last night (13).
During the search, the police discovered a detonation cord, 150 grams of ammonium, and one gelignite stick in the suspect’s possession.
The arrested individual is a 53-year-old resident of the Matugama area.
Punewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.