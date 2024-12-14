Suspect arrested with stock of commercial explosives in Punewa

December 14, 2024   11:04 am

A person has been arrested by the police while in possession of a stock of commercial explosives.

According to police, a group of officers searched a suspicious individual near the Punewa Junction in the Punewa Police Division last night (13).

During the search, the police discovered a detonation cord, 150 grams of ammonium, and one gelignite stick in the suspect’s possession.

The arrested individual is a 53-year-old resident of the Matugama area.

 Punewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

