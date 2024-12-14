New online portal launched to verify legally imported vehicles

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has launched an investigation into the nearly 6,000 vehicles across Sri Lanka which have been fraudulently registered with the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT).

The commission has stated that legal action is currently being taken regarding the identified vehicles which were allegedly imported illegally without paying the necessary customs duties owed to the government.

The vehicles in question have been seized by the commission for investigation and handed over to Sri Lanka Customs for further inquiries, as well as to uncover unpaid customs duties and other applicable fees.

It has been observed that the transferees of these vehicles have encountered significant inconvenience and challenges, particularly when transferring to the second or subsequent owners.

As a remedy, the commission has issued guidelines to Sri Lanka Customs to develop an online portal to allow prospective vehicle buyers to verify whether proper import duties and other fees have been paid before purchasing a vehicle.

In response, Sri Lanka Customs has introduced an online portal through which individuals can check if the vehicle they wish to purchase has been legally imported into Sri Lanka and whether the relevant customs duties have been paid.

Accordingly, the CIABOC says the public has been provided with the opportunity to verify the legal import status of vehicles they own or plan to purchase through the following online portal: https://services.customs.gov.lk/vehicles