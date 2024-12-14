New Bishop of Mannar appointed

New Bishop of Mannar appointed

December 14, 2024   09:25 pm

Pope Francis has officially appointed Reverend Gnanapragasam Anthonypillai, the administrator of the ‘Our Lady of Madhu National Shrine’ in Mannar, as the new Bishop of Mannar. 

The Pope has accepted the resignation of Bishop Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando from the pastoral care of the diocese of Mannar, a statement said.

Rev. Anthonypillai, a dedicated clergy member of the Mannar Diocese, has served in various capacities since his ordination as a priest on April 7, 1994. 

Born on 12 July 1965 in Adampan, in the diocese of Mannar, he studied philosophy and theology at the Saint Francis Xavier Major Seminary in Jaffna. 

After ordination, he held the roles of parish vicar of Murunkan (1994-1996), secretary to the bishop (1996-1999), parish priest of Cheddikulam (1999-2003), parish priest of Pallimunai (2003-2006), parish priest of Vankalai (2006-2009), rector of the diocesan minor seminary (2014-2018), and parish priest of Saint Sebastian Cathedral (2018-2021) and Pesalai (2021-2023). 

After obtaining a licentiate in religious education from Fordham University in New York, United States of America (2010-2014), he attended a course in youth pastoral care in India (2022). 

Since 2023 he has served as administrator of the Our Lady of Madhu National Shrine in Mannar.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President accepts Speaker's resignation;3 frontrunners to take over position (English)

President accepts Speaker's resignation;3 frontrunners to take over position (English)

President accepts Speaker's resignation;3 frontrunners to take over position (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

CPC Chairman issues clarification after fuel tanker turns back without unloading

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt understands the frustration of Sri Lanka's youth PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)

Australia gifts Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force (English)