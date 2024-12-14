New Bishop of Mannar appointed

Pope Francis has officially appointed Reverend Gnanapragasam Anthonypillai, the administrator of the ‘Our Lady of Madhu National Shrine’ in Mannar, as the new Bishop of Mannar.

The Pope has accepted the resignation of Bishop Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando from the pastoral care of the diocese of Mannar, a statement said.

Rev. Anthonypillai, a dedicated clergy member of the Mannar Diocese, has served in various capacities since his ordination as a priest on April 7, 1994.

Born on 12 July 1965 in Adampan, in the diocese of Mannar, he studied philosophy and theology at the Saint Francis Xavier Major Seminary in Jaffna.

After ordination, he held the roles of parish vicar of Murunkan (1994-1996), secretary to the bishop (1996-1999), parish priest of Cheddikulam (1999-2003), parish priest of Pallimunai (2003-2006), parish priest of Vankalai (2006-2009), rector of the diocesan minor seminary (2014-2018), and parish priest of Saint Sebastian Cathedral (2018-2021) and Pesalai (2021-2023).

After obtaining a licentiate in religious education from Fordham University in New York, United States of America (2010-2014), he attended a course in youth pastoral care in India (2022).

Since 2023 he has served as administrator of the Our Lady of Madhu National Shrine in Mannar.