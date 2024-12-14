Three names have been proposed for the position of Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament following the resignation of MP Asoka Ranwala from the position, according to political sources.

Sources indicate that the names of Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, MP Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, and MP Nihal Galappaththi have been proposed as candidates to become the new Speaker.

This follows the controversy surrounding former Speaker Ashoka Ranwala’s doctorate, which led to widespread public and political scrutiny.

Ranwala tendered his resignation to the President yesterday (13), a move formally acknowledged today (14) by Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, who notified Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera of the President’s acceptance of the resignation.

Meanwhile, Parliament is scheduled to reconvene on December 17 under Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, with the appointment of a new Speaker expected to take place the same day, adhering to constitutional protocols.